M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3429 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

