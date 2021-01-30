Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $12.52 on Friday. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

