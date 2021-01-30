MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

