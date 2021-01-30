MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI opened at $56.86 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,454,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,837 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 237,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.