Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Critical Contrast

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 1 0 1 0 2.00 Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $186.82 million 1.25 $29.25 million $1.11 4.22 Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.23 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 7.67% 3.83% 0.35% Magyar Bancorp 7.64% 3.92% 0.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey, the United States. The company's product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as savings, demand, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. It also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates through seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in Keyport, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

