Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 130.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Maiden worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

MHLD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 256,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,544. The company has a market cap of $195.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

