Maincoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,705.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Maincoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Maincoin has a market cap of $999,876.39 and approximately $9,705.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00916127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.52 or 0.04597856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018718 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin's official website is maincoin.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

