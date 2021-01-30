Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLYBY remained flat at $$4.38 on Friday. 87 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

