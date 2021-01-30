MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $818.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 117,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

