Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) Insider Peter Bertram Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) insider Peter Bertram bought 5,000 shares of Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,150 ($13,261.04).

Shares of MANO opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £87.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 314.53. Manolete Partners Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

