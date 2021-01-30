Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 12.7% Higher

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price traded up 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $19.90. 38,683,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 54,753,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.