Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,006 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $43.16 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

