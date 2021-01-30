Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 1,324.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of MRRTY opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Separately, Santander cut Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

