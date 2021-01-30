MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $925.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,656,232 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

