MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.20 EPS.

MarineMax stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $925.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

