MARK.SPACE (MRK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $91.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $549,498.19 and approximately $91.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded up 113.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,998,349 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

