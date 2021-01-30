Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 142.67 ($1.86).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.85) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.85.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

