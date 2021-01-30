Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

MRLN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.98. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.