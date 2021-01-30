Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $12.76. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 31,424 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 62.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

