Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce sales of $724.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $636.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $810.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,846,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 243,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $157.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

