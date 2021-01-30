MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.85

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.85 and last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 1181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MasTec by 66.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,830,000 after acquiring an additional 944,006 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in MasTec by 14.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,070,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

