Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report sales of $4.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the highest is $4.44 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $19.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.23 billion to $22.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.73.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,248 shares of company stock worth $192,184,106 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.29. 7,627,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

