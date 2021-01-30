Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

MA opened at $316.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.89.

Get Mastercard alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.73.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,248 shares of company stock valued at $192,184,106. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.