Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Mattel reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

MAT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,812.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $17,550,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $18,003,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,009,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

