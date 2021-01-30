McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.53. McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 12,500 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The firm has a market cap of C$14.45 million and a P/E ratio of -260.00.

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

