Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.14.

Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

