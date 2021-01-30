Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1,128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $266.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

