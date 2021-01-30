Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 317.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

IPAY stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08.

