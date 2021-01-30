Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $282,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

