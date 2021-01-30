Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $215,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 215,523 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $750,585. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSWI opened at $116.52 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

