Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,025.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23,563.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 53,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 53,489 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 929.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 593,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 448,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

