Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 4,473 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 238,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,740,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,012,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $83.66.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

