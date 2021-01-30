Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $41.90. 3,667,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,304,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Get Medallia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,080,025.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,138,489.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $5,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,292,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,816,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,758,710 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,512 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Medallia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Medallia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.