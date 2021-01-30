Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,963,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJNA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Medical Marijuana has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

