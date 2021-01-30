Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Up 9.9%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) shares were up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 8,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

About Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

