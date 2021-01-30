Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.16

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.70. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MODVF)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

