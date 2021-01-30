MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,779.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,744.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,343.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.