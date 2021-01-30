Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

