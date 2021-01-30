Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Trading Down 7.8%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.71 and last traded at $86.02. 1,578,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 641,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.