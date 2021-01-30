Metadium Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Metadium has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and $736,678.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00849968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.62 or 0.04222184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018175 BTC.

Metadium (META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

