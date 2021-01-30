MetaHash Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and $16,269.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00130616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00264936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064792 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,458.66 or 0.91923855 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,515,519,754 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,118,578 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

