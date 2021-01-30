Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001224 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and $5.11 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

