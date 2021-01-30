Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s (MX) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective (down from C$49.00) on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.40.

Get Methanex Co. (MX.TO) alerts:

Shares of MX stock opened at C$42.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.54. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$13.24 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.64.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.7561878 EPS for the current year.

In other Methanex Co. (MX.TO) news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,395.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.