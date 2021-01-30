Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

TSE:MRU opened at C$55.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.09. Metro Inc. has a 1-year low of C$49.03 and a 1-year high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

