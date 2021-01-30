Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $63.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTRAF shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Metro alerts:

MTRAF opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Metro has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $50.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.