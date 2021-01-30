Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Metro has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

