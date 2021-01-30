MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 552.5% in January

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 552.5% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CMU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 144,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,933. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.