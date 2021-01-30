MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 1,881,654 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 692.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 245,989 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 82.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 237,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.