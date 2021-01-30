Michael F. Falcon Sells 18,624 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NTGR opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

