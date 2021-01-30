MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $73.50. Approximately 291,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 415,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

